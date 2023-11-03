BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Phinehas (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. What harlot’s household was saved in the Jericho siege by displaying a scarlet thread in the window? Milcah, Rahab, Rachel, Jezebel

3. Who answered the Lord about from where he came, “From walking up and down in it (the earth)”? Moses, Abraham, Satan, Aaron 4. From Genesis 25, who was the first woman to inquire of the Lord? Eve, Adonijah, Rebekah, Ruth

5. Whose death caused Jesus to weep in John 11:35? Jehu, Lazarus, Simeon, Elijah

6. Whose wife urged him to curse God and die? Job, Boaz, Samson, Dan

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Rahab, 3) Satan, 4) Rebekah, 5) Lazarus, 6) Job

