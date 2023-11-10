With all of the issues that are going on in the world, it is easy to think that we are living through unique times, that there has never been a time in the history of the world like the one in which we are living.

After all, it seems that there are wars and rumors of wars everyday. The world feels like it is changing rapidly in a way that it has never changed before.

I understand and appreciate the feelings. A few months ago a man from Virginia had a video go hyper-viral on YouTube and more broadly in which he sang a song of his original composition entitled “Rich men north of Richmond.”

There was one line in particular in that song that really stuck with me: “living in a new world with an old soul.” If that does not just perfectly capture what the last several years has felt like to me, I do not know what would.

When these changes happen, and there are wars and all sorts of things that like, people start asking, “Is this the end times? Is Jesus coming soon?” Asking these questions are a way of trying to make sense of a world that is not making sense to us anymore.

Now I want to be clear, Jesus is coming back. He will return, and in that return He will set all things right and the end result will be a new heaven and a new earth. There is no doubt about that, as it is a promise of God we find in scripture. The endless speculating, however, is not at all useful.

First, Jesus Himself told us that no one can know the hour of His return: “Now concerning that day and hour no one knows—neither the angels of heaven nor the Son — except the Father alone.” (Matt 24:36). If it is not possible to know, then why should we spend endless hour speculating and fixating on it?

I am reminded of the Parable of the Talents we see in Matthew Chapter 25. This passage is to be understood as an eschatological passage. It is right after the parable of the ten virgins (which we will address in a second) and right before the parable of the sheep and goats. All three of these parables are about the return of the Master.

In the parable of the talents, there are three servants. Two of them do what they are told to do. The third is scared of the immanent return of the Master, fixates on it, and in the end, therefore, does not do what he is supposed to and is cast into the “outer darkness” (Matt 25:30).

This is a warning that we are to no fixate on the return, but, as the parable of the 10 virgins shows us, know that the master could return at any time and therefore we need to be doing what we are supposed to so as to not be caught unawares.

This is what happens in the parable of the 10 virgins. There are two groups of five each of foolish and wise virgins. When the bridegroom comes to collect them for the wedding feast, the foolish ones were not ready and got left out of the wedding feast. Again, they were sure that they would be able to know the hour of the coming of the bridegroom, and so got complacent and in the end, we are told, again, “be alert, because you don’t know either the day or the hour” (Matt 25:13).

So, as you wrestle with the news and what is going on in the world, know that worrying and striving to know the day or hour of the Lord’s return will benefit you not at all. Simply rest in the knowledge that He is returning, could at any moment, and they we must have our lamps trimmed and be ready at all times for that glorious event.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected].