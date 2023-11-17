For the last few months we have been making our way through 1 Samuel in our preaching here at Fairmont First Baptist.

While I was, of course, familiar with many of the stories in 1 Samuel, I had never really taken the time to sit down and study it in a systematic way. Doing so has been fascinating.

All of 1 Samuel is dedicated to telling the story of God’s people from the end of the period of the Judges to the beginning of the reign of King David.

The book starts with the recognition that the folks that are supposed to be leading God’s people, namely the priests, have become corrupt and unjust. They take from the people and do not do what they ought. Because of this, they are judged, but also the people begin to cry out t God and ask for a king “the same as all the other nations have.” (1 Sam 8:5).

This is exactly what they get in the person of Saul, a king like all of the other nations have. The issue with that is that Saul, like all the other kings, is not a man after God’s own heart. Instead, Saul is proud, paranoid, concerned not with the glory of God but his own glory. He disobeys God, seeks to make much of himself, and is more concerned about taking care of himself than taking care of the people of God.

Eventually, Saul’s behavior and disobedience causes God to take away from him the kingship and transfer it to David, a man who, like Saul, is far from perfect but who, unlike Saul, seeks to be better, to repent, and to chase after God and His glory, not his own.

This, in and of itself, is instructive to us. How often do we want something like what other people have, and ask God for it while not stopping to ask “is this within the will of God for me? Will this be for my own benefit and the glory of God? Or do I want this for all the wrong reasons?” We need to be careful what we ask for, because God will sometimes, like he did to Israel here, give to us what we ask for, even if it is not what we really need, as a way of reminding us that we need to be less concerned about what we want, and more concerned about what God wants for us. After all, as Paul reminds us in Romans 8:28 “God works all things together for the good of that that love Him and are called according to His purpose.”

When we started our study of 1 Samuel we actually started with the last verse of the book of Judges: “In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25, ESV).

To me this is one of the saddest verses in all of scripture. It is sad to me because the people of Israel did, in fact, have a king. Their king was God Himself. It was God that was to lead them, rule, and reign over them. This was not what they wanted, however. They wanted to be able to do whatever they wanted, to do “what was right in [their] own eyes.”

This is what is asked of us when we decide to chase after what God wants for us, to seek His will and His glory.

We are asked to recognize and submit to Him as the King, the Lord, of our lives. That means that we recognize that He is the one that decides what is right and wrong, what is good and evil, and that He is the one, not us, who knows what is best for us.

This was the difference between Saul and David. David knew that there was a higher king to whom he must submit, and Saul did not. This is why David, with all his imperfections and sins, can be called “a man after God’s own heart.”

