CHURCH OF THE WEEK
Raft Swamp Baptist Church
— Address: 2766 N.C. 72 West, Lumberton
— Pastor: Rev. Mark Hall
— Telephone: 910-738-2784
— Church Services: Sunday, Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m.
— Denomination: Southern Baptist
— Congregation: 35
— Established: 1854
— Favorite Verse: John 17:21
“That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”
