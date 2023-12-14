CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Raft Swamp Baptist Church

— Address: 2766 N.C. 72 West, Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Mark Hall

— Telephone: 910-738-2784

— Church Services: Sunday, Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Southern Baptist

— Congregation: 35

— Established: 1854

— Favorite Verse: John 17:21

“That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”

