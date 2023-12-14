1. Is the book of Immanuel (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Which Old Testament prophet said the most about the birth of Christ? Isaiah, Daniel, Ezekiel, Jeremiah

3. From Matthew 1:18, when Mary became pregnant, she and Joseph were … Married, Engaged, Just friends, Strangers

4. In Luke 2:8-11, how did the shepherds learn of Christ’s birth? Magi informed, Joseph announcement, Mighty wind, Angel appearance

5. Where did the wise men go first when they arrived in the Holy Land? Nazareth, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Hebron

6. What does the Bible record as to when Jesus was born? Late September, Dec. 25, March 17, Does not

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Isaiah, 3) Engaged, 4) Angel appearance, 5) Jerusalem, 6) Does not

