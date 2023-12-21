CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Full Gospel Tabernacle Church

— Address: 104 Carolina Ave., Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. George Connor

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; worship service, Sunday at 11 a.m.; and prayer service, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Pentecostal Holiness

— Congregation: 60

— Established: 1943

— Favorite Scripture: Rev. 21:8

“But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”

