Kingdom Place

— Pastor: Rev. Gary and Karon Strickland

— Address: 2610 E. Fifth St., Lumberton

— Phone number: 910-717-4188

— Service Schedule: Sunday Celebration Service, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; and Wednesday Bible Fellowship, 7:15 p.m.

— Denomination: Nondenominational

— Established: 2006

— Congregation: 400

Favorite Scripture: Matthew 5:13 – 14

“Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour; wherewith shall it be salted: it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.”