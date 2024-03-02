East Lumberton Church of God

— Pastor: Rev. Bruce Brumfield

— Address: 100 Dresden Ave., Lumberton

— Phone: 910-739-3397

— Service schedule: Sunday, Sunday Morning Service 9:45 a.m., Sunday School 10 a.m., Morning Worship 10:45 a.m., Children’s Church 10:45 a.m., Prayer 5:30 p.m., Evening Service 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Family Training Hour 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Pentecostal

— Congregation: 165

— Established: Old building 1944, Current building 1977

— Favorite scripture: Psalms 47:1

“O clap your hands, all ye people; shout unto God with the voice of triumph.”

