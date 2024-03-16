COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Robeson Co. Arts Council Gallery: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Robeson County Arts Council, Lumberton. The Robeson County Arts Council exhibits local artists talents, paintings, pottery and much more. Visit the gallery on March 26 and on Tuesdays of each week. lumberton-nc.com/event/robeson-co-art-councilgallery/2024-03-26

Children’s Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m. March 26. Robeson County Public Library, Lumberton, robesoncountylibrary.org/events. Children’s Storytime: 4:30-5:30 p.m. March 26, Hector MacLean Library, Fairmont, robesoncountylibrary.org/events

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls: 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Annie H McEachern Library, 223 W Broad St., St. Pauls, Lumberton, robesoncountylibrary.org/events

Lego Club: 5-6 p.m. March 28, at the Pembroke Library. “Join us for some Lego fun! Play with Legos and meet some new friends!” robesoncountylibrary.org/events .

Book Giveaway: A book giveaway event will take place at 10 a.m. March 20.at the Pembroke Headstart, 1509 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke. This is part of the Reading Nation Waterfall grant, detailed at https://www.myreadingnation.com/ .

AISES Conference – RCC: At 8:30 a.m. on March 29 at Robeson Community College, The American Indian Science and Engineering Society will bring its Region 7 Conference to Robeson Community College in Lumberton. The conference is open to both AISES members and to those who are not currently members but who have an interest in learning more about AISES and STEM. College students and professionals are invited to register at www.aises.org/news/events/region-7-conference. All attendees enrolled in college will be registered in a drawing for a chance to receive a $500 scholarship – at least three scholarships will be awarded. 910-739-9999.

My Time to Shine KIDS Competition: 1 p.m. March 30, Carolina Civic Center, Lumberton. NEW THIS YEAR: “My Time To Shine KIDS!” We have added another show for any talented individuals under the age of 16. That’s right, there will be two competitions this year! Both shows will be on Saturday, March 30th, 1 p.m. for the KIDS competition and 7 p.m. for the Adult competition. Come and enjoy the shows. lumberton-nc.com/event/my-time-to-shine-kids-competition. 910-739-9999.

My Time to Shine Talent Competition: 7 p.m. March 30 Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, Lumberton. Purchase tickets through the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater website or call 910-739-9999.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: 7 p.m. April 1, Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, Lumberton. The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County. Children’s Storytime, 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 2, Pembroke Library, robesoncountylibrary.org/events.

RCPL Book Club: 5-6 p.m. April 2 Robeson County Public Library, Lumberton, robesoncountylibrary.org/events.

Charly Lowry: 7-10 p.m. April 4, Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton. On Thursday Charly Lowry is performing at Your Pie Pizza. lumberton-nc.com/event/charly-lowry-your-pie-pizza-4.

Music Jam Session: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 5, The Barn at Risen Farms, Lumberton. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms and jam the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. lumberton-nc.com/event/music-jam-session/2024-04-05.

Da Bomb Barrel Racing: April 6. Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton. ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 910-639-6387

Prettier Than Matt: 7-10 p.m., April 11, at Your Pie Pizza, Lumberton, Prettier Than Matt, two musicians performing at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant. Real life stories told in songs, some sad, some happy, so join the fun. lumberton-nc.com/event/prettier-than-matt-your-pie-pizza.

Four Beats for Pleasure Versatility Clinic: April 12 Southeastern Agricultural Center, Lumberton.

ncagr.gov/mailto:[email protected]. 919-702-3383

Writerz Block Series – IPA: April 13, April 13, 3-4 p.m. Inner Peace Center for the Arts, Lumberton. Artist Mixer, Youth Reading and Writing Mixer, Youth Poetry Symposium, Author Talk Writerz Block is a series of community writing events and/or workshop activities focused on literary arts in a way to introduce poets, creative writers and authors of various genres, to our communities and to increase awareness of Indigenous writers. This series will also provide an outlet to showcase young emerging writers, middle and high school youth grades 6-12, the opportunity to discover their writing voice and who live within marginalized areas. The event is free to the public, open to all writing levels whether you are published or a fan. lumberton-nc.com/event/writerz-block-series-ipa/2024-04-13. 910-739-9999.

John Whiteside – Visiting Authors Series: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 Osterneck Auditorium, Lumberton. The Robeson County Public Library is presenting John Whiteside, the author of “The 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, Told by an FBI agent in the Mississippi Delta” in the Visiting Authors Series. The event is free and open to the public. lumberton-nc.com/event/john-whiteside-visiting-authors-series. 910-739-9999.

