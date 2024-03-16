BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of 2 Thessalonians (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Titus 1, Paul wrote that unto the pure all things are …? Gold, Righteous, Worthy, Pure

3. What archangel is mentioned by name in the book of Jude? Gabriel, Silas, Michael, Melchizedek

4. In 1 Kings 21, who forbid Naboth to give his vineyard to Ahab? The Lord, Jezebel, Absalom, Balaam

5. Jared was the father of Enoch and lived how many years? 110, 450, 600, 962

6. In Psalm 103:5, what bird’s youth is renewable? Dove, Eagle, Raven, Swallow

ANSWERS: 1) New, 2) Pure, 3) Michael (Jude 1:9), 4) The Lord, 5) 962, 6) Eagle