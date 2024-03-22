BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Iscariot (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Matthew 28:2, who rolled back the stone from the door of Jesus’ tomb and sat upon it? Simon, An angel, Villagers, Disciples

3. When Mary Magdalene and “the other Mary” came upon the risen Jesus, who did He ask them to inform? Priests, Disciples, No one, Villagers

4. From John 20, which disciple doubted Jesus had risen unless he could see the wounds? Peter, Andrew, Thomas, Thaddeus

5. How long did Jesus remain after His resurrection before He ascended into heaven? Instantaneously, 1 hour, 7 days, 40 days

6. According to the apostle Paul, more than what number of people saw the risen Christ at one time? 100, 300, 500, 1,000

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) An angel, 3) Disciples, 3) Thomas (called Didymus), 4) 40 days (Acts 1:3), 5) 500 (1 Cor 15:3-8)