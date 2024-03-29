BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Acts (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Proverbs 30, what will pluck out the eyes of anyone who scorns their parents? Demons, Ravens, Doves, Quails

3. How many times is the word “apple” or “apples” mentioned in the Bible (KJV)? 2, 11, 37, 51

4. From Matthew 8, what Roman official asked Jesus to heal his servant? Marshall, Governor, Centurion, Jailer

5. Who wrote, “The love of money is the root of all evil”? Timothy, Isaiah, Moses, Paul

6. Who was the father of Hosea? Uzzah, Beeri, Joash, Ahab

ANSWERS: 1) New, 2) Ravens, 3) 11, 4) Centurion, 5) Paul (1 Timothy 6:10), 6) Beeri

