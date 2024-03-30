Trinity Holiness Church

— Pastor: Rev. Jami Lewter

— Address: 4650 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton

— Phone number: 910-738-8050

— Service schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday Evening Worship, 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday Evening Worship, 7:30 p.m.

— Congregation: 100

— Established: 1995

— Favorite scripture: Psalm 26:3

“The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

