BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of 3 Corinthians (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Who was praised for his beauty “from the sole of his foot even to the crown of his head”? Absalom, Elisha, Pekah, Tola

3. What camp saw 185,000 of its soldiers slaughtered by an angel of the Lord? Assyrian, Midianite, Philistine, Persian

4. From Genesis 1:30, what is the first color mentioned in the Bible? Purple, Red, Green, Yellow

5. Which city’s wall fell down flat at the shout of Joshua’s army? Tarsus, Jericho, Corinth, Sardis

6. From 2 Kings, who became king of Judah at age 8? Abijam, Rehoboam, Marcus, Josiah

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Absalom, 3) Assyrian, 4) Green, 5) Jericho, 6) Josiah