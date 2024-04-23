Larry McArthur

Nov. 6, 1941 to April 21, 2024

ROWLAND — Larry Oliver McArthur, age 82, of Rowland, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence,

South Carolina. He was born in Dillon, South Carolin on Nov. 6, 1941 to the late Julian Oliver McArthur and the late Aline Britt McArthur. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Faye Walters McArthur; three brothers, Bobby Keith McArthur, Julian Morton McArthur and James Stafford McArthur and a sister, Betty Jo Humphrey.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Woody Oliver McArthur (Sandra) of Rowland, Michael Thompson (Myrtle) of California and Donna Faye Caulder of Rowland; one sister, Frances McArthur Shooter Clifton of Columbia, South Carolina; seven grandchildren: Josh (Jennifer) Thompson, Chris Bridgeman, Jerrica Caulder, Robert Caulder, Gracie Caulder, Jolena McArthur, and Joseph McArthur; five great-grandchildren; his bonus grand-child, Carry Campbell; two sisters-in-laws, Lena McArthur of Aberdeen and Mary Ann Lawson of Fairmont and a host of other family and friends that he loved very much.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Floyd Funeral Services Inc., 1549 Marion Stage Road, Fairmont, North Carolina.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at McArthur Family Cemetery in Rowland, North Carolina.