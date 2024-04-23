Nicholas “Nick” Curtis Garner Sr.

LUMBERTON — Nicholas “Nick” Curtis Garner Sr., age 95, of Lumberton, died on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Glen Flora Nursing Facility.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents Curt and Letitia Garner; his brother, Willard Garner, and his sister Florabelle G. Bynum.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbilynne Garner, of the home; two sons, Dru Martin of Orrum, NC and Nicholas Curtis “Curt” Garner Jr. of Albemarle, NC; brother-in-law William Barnes and his wife Sandra of Roxboro, NC and special grandchildren, Randall and Ellie Rogers of Orrum, NC.

Nick will be remembered for his long-time association with the Masons and Shriners organizations, attaining the high mark of 32nd degree Mason. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton. A native of the Morehead City area, Nick enjoyed spending his spare time sport fishing along the North Carolina coast.

A funeral service was held on April 16, 2024, at Floyd Memorial Chapel at 809 E. 5th St. in Lumberton.

