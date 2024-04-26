CLARKTON — The Savannah Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was founded in 1874.

John Blue, Joe Kelly and Waty McKeithan had a desire to build a church and the three men purchased land on Lisbon Road in Clarkton. Several years later, in 1960, another church was built on the same site. Today, this church is still located at 9907 Lisbon Road in Clarkton.

The church has undergone some minor repairs and improvements, but it has recently undergone a complete renovation.

Today, after all the renovations, the first Cornerstone will be laid to commemorate Savannah Temple’s 150th Church Anniversary.

The church has made a public invitation for all to join the congregation for worship service on Sunday and every Sunday at 11 a.m. and Sunday School, Bible Study and Prayer Meetings on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. on conference call 605-468-8792. For more information contact Rev. Joyce A. McLaughlin, pastor, 910-879-9708.