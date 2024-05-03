BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of 3 Kings (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Who said, “Indeed baptized with water, but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost”? Matthew, Mark, John the Baptist, Luke 3. From Leviticus 14, how long was a “clean” person required to remain outside his tent? 1 night, 2 nights, 4 days, 7 days

4. What town or city was Saul of Tarsus near when he converted to Christianity? Damascus, Assos, Corinth, Gaza

5. Which apostle’s mother-in-law is referred to in the Bible but not by name? Peter, Judas, James, Andrew

6. Jesus says that you have to do what to see the kingdom of God? Love one another, Be born again, Do what’s right, Tithe

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) John the Baptist (Acts 11:16), 3) 7 days, 4) Damascus, 5) Peter, 6) Be born again