Barbara Rose Hoffman

TIGARD, Oregon — Barbara Rose Hoffman, age 88, passed peacefully from heart failure March 31, 2024, in Tigard, Oregon. Her son, Robert Hoffman, and daughter, Jennifer Swint were with her during her last days. At her request, she was cremated without services. Her husband of 59 years, Robert Lewis Hoffman passed away in 2020.

Barbara was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935, one of four children to Dora Jane (Kelly) and Alonzo Wooten. Alonzo succumbed to tuberculosis when she was five and Barbara began working as a young woman to help support the family with her mother. She developed exceptional proficiency as a typist and was employed by various companies for her business administration skills including the Ferro Corporation and BenArt Records, both in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bob and Barbara were married in 1961 at The Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Maple Heights, Ohio. After living in Garfield Heights and Strongsville, the family moved to Lumberton, North Carolina, in 1977. Barbara was employed in the administrative offices of Lumberton High School and finally in the office of former U.S. Congressman Mike McIntyre (NC 7th District). Following Bob’s retirement after 23 years with Mueller Steam Specialty, she and Bob moved to Portland, Oregon, to be close to their children’s families.

Barbara is survived by her son Robert (Jennifer) Hoffman, daughter Jennifer (Steven) Swint; and her grandchildren Madeline Swint, Henry Swint, Josef Hoffman, and Cate Hoffman.

Barbara is remembered by her family and friends for her love of the arts, adventure, generosity, and unyielding strength and care as a wife, mother, and friend to many.