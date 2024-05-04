Johnson Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Carl Core

— Address: 11000 Red Springs Road, Red Springs

— Telephone: 910-843-1369

— Service Schedule: Second, third and fourth Sunday, Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: United American Free Will Baptist Denomination Inc.

— Congregation: 45

— Favorite Scripture: Psalms 1:1-2

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in His law doth he meditate day and night.”