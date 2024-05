Panda Girl is a spayed female pit mix available for adoption or rescue. She is dog selective and is up to date on her vaccines. Panda Girl is ready for her new forever home. She is such a love bug and enjoys being around people all the time. Her adoption fee is $40. See her at Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, 255 Landfill Road, Saint Pauls or call 910-827-0397 for more information.