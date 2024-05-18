BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Deuteronomy (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From John 20, by what other name was the apostle Thomas known? Caleb, Naaman, Omri, Didymus

3. Which book begins, “And the Lord spake unto Moses in the wilderness”? Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Joel

4. For what did Jesus and Peter pay for with a coin found in a fish’s mouth? Tax, Bread, Lodging, Sandals

5. From Proverbs 11, what word did Solomon use to describe soul winners? Warm, Wise, Wealthy, Wonderful 6. Which prophet was saved from death by a talking donkey? Balaam, Ezekiel, Joel, Samuel

ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) Didymus, 3) Numbers, 4) Tax, 5) Wise, 6) Balaam

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online.