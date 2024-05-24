Cora Ashton

Funeral services for Cora Ashton, age 70, were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Community United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. Interment was at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Maryland.

Mrs. Ashton was the daughter of the late James Mack and Elizabeth McMillon Mack, former residents of the Mack’s Chapel Community of Red Springs, North Carolina.

Cora Ashton was a graduate of Dunbar High School and was a former employee of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

Among her survivors are one daughter Sha’Ron Carson, and one son, Linwood Ashton and four grandchildren

Arrangements are by McMillon Funeral Home of Lumberton, N.C.