Jahna Lynn Locklear was named winner of the State High School Bible Drill, according to the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association. Locklear won the drill on April 27 in Morganton at Burkemont Baptist Church.

Locklear is the daughter of Joey and Jodella Locklear of Lumberton. She attends Burnt Swamp Baptist Church at 216 Evergreen Church Road in Lumberton.