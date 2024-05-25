BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Acts (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. In 2 Chronicles 9:21, which was not among the things Solomon’s ships brought to emphasize the luxuriousness of Israel? Ivory, Apes, Peacocks, Cedars

3. From Proverbs 30, what will pluck out the eyes of anyone who scorns their parents? Demons, Ravens, Doves, Quails

4. In 1 Timothy 6:10, who wrote, “For the love of money is the root of all evil”? Saint Jude, Isaiah, Moses, Paul

5. From Matthew 8, what Roman official asked Jesus to heal his servant? Marshall, Governor, Centurion, Jailor

6. Who was the father of Hosea? Uzzah, Beeri, Joash, Ahab

ANSWERS: 1) New, 2) Cedars, 3) Ravens, 4) Paul, 5) Centurion, 6) Beeri