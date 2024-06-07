BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of 2 Samuel (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From 1 Corinthians 16, on which day did Paul tell believers to put aside money for their offerings? First, Third, Fifth, Sabbath

3. Which book begins, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly”? Judges, Ruth, Ezra, Psalms

4. What was Matthew’s occupation before becoming a disciple? Tentmaker, Tax collector, Fisherman, Shepherd

5. In Esther 2, who foiled a plot to assassinate King Ahasuerus? Neco, Amaziah, Mordecai, Joshua

6. What did Ruth and Boaz name their son? Obed, Hushai, Abner, Jehu

ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) First, 3) Psalms, 4) Tax collector, 5) Mordecai, 6) Obed

