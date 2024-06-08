ROWLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

— Address: 301 S. Bond St., Rowland

— Pastor: Rev. Kelly Barr

— Service Schedule: Morning service, 9 a.m. on Sunday

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Congregation: 25-30

— Established: 1914

— Favorite scripture: John 3:16

“For God so loved that world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

