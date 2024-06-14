BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Bethel (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Moses and Aaron were instructed to sacrifice what color of heifer without blemish? Red, White, Gold, Green

3. Which book begins, “Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God”? Mark, Romans, Galatians, Ephesians

4. What Old Testament woman was buried in a cave in the field of Machpelah? Eve, Ruth, Sarah, Esther

5. How many righteous people did Sodom need to keep God from destroying the city? 1, 2, 10, 20

6. From 2 Kings 17, who was the god of the men of Cuth? Succothbenoth, Nergal, Hamath, Ashima

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Red, 3) Ephesians, 4) Sarah, 5) 10, 6) Nergal