Cornelius Stewart Chance Jr.

SHALLOTTE — Cornelius Stewart Chance Jr., age 68, of Supply, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2024.

He was born on March 20, 1956 to the late Cornelius Stewart “C.S.” Chance Sr. and Edna “George” Chance. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Stewart Chance.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sharon Boone Chance; son, Cornelius “Neil” Chance III of Wilmington NC; sister, Sandra Chance Grooms of Lumberton NC; several nieces, nephews, and many friends survive as well.

“Stewart” was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a lifelong devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and cheered them on in every game. He loved the time that he worked at the Rod and Reel Shop in Holden Beach. Prior to that he was a manager for various propane gas companies. He received his Bachelor of Arts in History at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Stewart was a Mason of the St. Albon’s Lodge No. 114 in Lumberton, NC.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at White Funeral and Cremation Service in the Lou White Memorial Chapel located in Shallotte, NC on June 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Doug Reedy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 2-3 p.m.

Honoring Stewarts wishes, the family will scatter his cremains in the Gulf Stream.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service of Shallotte, North Carolina is serving the family.