Pictured left to right are Bro Mark McNair, Deacon Maurice Lewis and Rev. Jerome Billups. Greenville Missionary Baptist Church hosted its annual Father and Men’s Day program Sunday. Deaconess Johnnie C. Thompson was the mistress of ceremonies and the host pastor, Rev. Jerome Billups was the speaker. Billups and Program Chairperson Bro. Mark McNair presented a plaque to Deacon Maurice Lewis, as the “Man of the Year” award.