Craven Hunt

On May 12, 2024, Mr. Craven Hunt of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Lumberton, passed away peacefully at the age 89 years.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his son, Gary Hunt, wife Debra; daughter, Danita Perna, husband, Steve; grandchildren Gary Hunt II and Rachel Hunt, along with his brother, Glenn Maynor, and sisters in law, Janice Hunt, Janet Hester Maynor and Kristen Elk Maynor.

Mr. Hunt is also survived by a special uncle, Eli Chavi, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mr. Hunt moved to Baltimore in 1954, and later married Veronica Piskor in 1962. He retired from Crown, Cork & Seal and Purolator Courier in 1998.

He was a kind, generous man who loved his family both in Baltimore and North Carolina.

Mr. Hunt is preceded in death by his father, Robert Arley Hunt; mother, Myrtle Chavis Maynor and step father, Jordan Maynor, and his brothers, Woodrow Maynor, Herman Hunt and Leon Maynor.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024 at Burnt Swamp Cemetery in Lumberton.