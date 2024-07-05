BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Pharisee (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. In Matthew 21, to what type of tree did Jesus say, “Let no fruit grow on thee henceforward forever”? Cedar, Oak, Apple, Fig

3. From 2 Corinthians 6, what did Paul warn Christians about being “yoked” with? Debt, Unbelievers, Shame, Abundance 4. In biblical times, what was a tambourine or small hand drum called? Timbrel, Cornet, Tartu, Cymbal

5. Jonah was in the belly of the great fish how many days and nights? 2, 3, 5, 8 6. Who was the father of Michal? David, Titus, Saul, Stephen

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Fig, 3) Unbelievers, 4) Timbrel, 5) Three, 6) Saul

“Test Your Bible Knowledge,” a book with 1,206 multiple-choice questions by columnist Wilson Casey, is available in stores and online.