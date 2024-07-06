Antioch Presbyterian Church, 6583 Red Springs Road, Red Springs. For more informaion, call 910-843-4398.

Antioch Baptist Church, at 2341 N. Spruc St. (Fire Tower Road), Proctorville, will celebrate Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. All veterans who served in Active Duty, National Guard or Armed Force Reserves are invited to to this great celebration. Rev. Robert Young, Moderator of the Lumber River Baptist Association, Pastor of Spring Branch Baptist Church and U.S. Air Force veteran, will be the speaker.

Berea Baptist Church, at 120 N. Odum St. in Pembroke, holds a regular grief share meeting at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. Griefshare is a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit online at www.griefshare.org.

Bethany Christian Fellowship, at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Rev. Charles P. Locklear is the pastor.

Beulah Baptist Church, 6516 Beulah Church Road, Lumberton, welcomes guest speaker Rabbi Jack Zimmerman, Jewish Voice Ministries Nov. 12. Morning Worship Service begins at 11 a.m. with “Jewish Foundations of Our Faith.” The Evening Service begins at 6 p.m. with “A Message on Israel and the Middle East.” This will also be available on Facebook Live at Beulah Baptist Church of Lumberton NC. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094893932682.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4901 Independence Dr., Lumberton. Sacrament Meeting begins at 10 a.m., followed by Primary for children and Sunday School meetings. This week’s “Come Follow Me” lesson is “I Will Make an Instrument of Thee” from Alma 17–22. Find more at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/ .

Cornerstone Community Church, at 702 Dunn Road in Lumberton, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., evangelistic service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m.; and children and youth meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Roosevelt Scott is the senior pastor.

Crown of Life Outreach Ministries, at 114 W. Blue St. Pauls, meets each Sunday for prayer at 10 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Every Saturday there is prayer at noon. There is Monday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenneth R. McAllister is the church pastor. For information, call 910-316-5712 or 910-774-6376.

Deeper Truth Deliverance Center, at 6154 Wire Grass Road in Orrum, meets for Sunday school 10-11 a.m., and Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Cycachee Scott is the pastor.

Expanding the Vision of Kingdom Ministries, at 101 Industrial Drive in Fairmont, meets Sunday for Christian Living Class at 10 a.m., and for Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Apostle Marcia Lassiter is the pastor. Phone: 910-280-0509.

Greater McKoy’s Chapel Inc., at 284 Center Road in Dublin, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastoral Sundays are second, third and fourth Sundays; and Deacon and Deaconess Day or Ministers and Christian Women’s Day are on first Sunday. YPCW is at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Dr. Delora A. LeSane is the pastor.

FEATURED EVENT: Kingdom Place Ministries will host Adam Crabb in concert Sunday, June 2 in the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Celebration Worship Services. Kingdom Place is at 2610 E. 5th Street in Lumberton.

Outreach Family Fellowship: 136 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon. Service begin at 9 a.m. Dress in your casual wear and come worship with us. Dinner will be served after the service. Pastors will be Apostle Michael E. Goings and Overseer Dr. Louise Goings.

Pentecostal United Holy Church, 2300 Gavintown Road, Lumberton. Elder Raymond Pearson, and special music by the Men’s Choir. Everyone is invited. Bishop Russell Rogers, Pastor. For more information, call 910-734-6173.

Power in Prayer Ministry, a conference line prayer ministry, takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15 to 6:30 a.m. at any location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 to join in (ID number – 3390591#). The prayer leader is Sister Shelia Caviness-Branyon. Email a prayer request to [email protected].

Refuge Christian Center, at 111 S. Railroad St. in Rowland, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. Rev. S. Lomax Bryant is the pastor.

FEATURED EVENT: Sandy Grove Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry includes a number of events coming up. The church, at 1601 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Lumberton, will celebrate Mothers Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. A women’s Revival will take place at 7 p.m. each night Tuesday through Thursday. A Testimonial Brunch has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. The church’s Women’s Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 19. For more information call the church at 910-739-7202.

Smyrna Baptist Church, at 8003 N.C, 211 east Lumberton, meets for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and worship service at 11 a.m. Morning Bible Study is at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays as well as evening service is 7:30 p.m. Rev. Carl Pevia is the church pastor. For more information call 910-733-2592, 910- 774-0707.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road, Red Springs, has planned its 17th Annual Fellowhip Gathering (Holy Convocation) and church anniversary for Nov. 4-5. Information from Apostle Anthony Buie and Elect Lady Buie statwes the theme will be “Saints Empowered to Prevail” from Psalm 129:1-2. Saturday Morning Prayer will begin at 9 a.m. followed by Seminars at 10 a.m.Saturday Afternoon will begin at 1:30 p.m.. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday Morning Service at 11 a.m. Guest speakers include Bishop Michael D. Joyner on Nov. 4 and Apostle Anthony Buie as the Sunday (Nov. 5) Morning Speaker.

St. Marks Lutheran Church, 202 West 24th St., Lumberton; 910-739-2329, stmarkslnc.org. Sunday School meets at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, Worship Service is at 10:30 p.m. Sundays. Fellowhip begins at 11:30 a.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, on N.C. 711 in Pembroke, holds Sunday Worship Service at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School at 11 a.m.; and Wednesday Bible Study, and Children and Youth Night at 7 p.m. The Rev. Randy Freeman is the pastor.

The Fairmont Ministerial Alliance meets every third Saturday of the month at Jonesville Baptist Church at 327 Mill Branch Road, Fairmont. Breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. New members are welcome. Dr. Martine Spencer is the president.

