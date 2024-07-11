Inez Woodard McNeill

LUMBERTON — Inez Woodard McNeill, 97, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024 at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Belton Woodard and Viola Hinson Woodard; husband, Archie McNeill; two sons, A.W. McNeill, Lamar McNeill; and a daughter, Janice Bullock.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Davis of North Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, John McNeill (Cheryl) of Monroe, NC; a sister, Catherine Davis of Yorktown, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton, and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial was private.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton and Lumberton Rescue Squad.