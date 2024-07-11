Alice Elizabeth Kennedy

LUMBERTON — Alice Elizabeth Kennedy, 71 a native of Lumberton, North Carolina, transitioned recently in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Her early educational development was in the public school system of South Lumberton, and she completed high school in Long Island New York. Further study was completed at Nebraska University where she received a Bachelors Degree and an Associate Degree from Central Piedmont College in Charlotte, N.C. Alice was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church W. 2nd Street in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Survivors are : mother, Hazel Kennedy, daughters, Aquilla, Hazel, and Ricki Faust, brothers, John, George, and Darly Kennedy and five grandchildren. Arrangements by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, N.C.