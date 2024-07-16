William Howard “Bill” Butler

LUMBERTON — William Howard “Bill” Butler, age 80, of Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Robeson County, NC on September 30, 1943 to the late Fred Rufus Bulter and the late Ruth Mae Causey Butler.

Mr. Butler, known fondly as Bill by friends and family, worked for Overnite Transportation Company for over 30 years. Competing in many of the state and national truck driving rodeos, Bill won several awards in the twins category. After retirement, he continued working with trucks as a body-man, rebuilding Chevrolets at Brigman’s Body Shop & Auto Sales with his special sons, Ward Brigman and Joey Pridgen. Ever the man on the go, he was still working just before his untimely death.

Bill was also an avid hunter and fisherman, often encouraging the young men in his life by taking them hunting and sharing his vast knowledge and skill in the sport. He was also known to supply many friends and family with pounds of venison each year.

Throughout his life, Bill touched many lives, each in a different way, but always staying true to himself in his colorful and direct way. Always a faithful friend, consistently the hard worker with an unfailing tender heart, William “Bill” Howard Butler will be truly missed, but never forgotten by those so blessed to have known him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby brother, Charles A. Butler; his brother, James Butler and his sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Smith.

Survivors include his two daughters, Lisa Butler Grim (Harold) of Supply, NC and Billie Jean Butler Terry (Robbie) of St. Pauls; his sister, Helen Butler McPherson, of the home; his two very ‘special sons’, Stephen Ward Brigman (Christy) of Lumberton and Joey Layton Pridgen of Whiteville; five grandchildren, Daniel C. McColl IV (Angela), Ethan M. Grim, Caleb W. Grim (Jennifer), Wyatt M. Terry and Lucas J. Terry; four great-grandchildren, Payton McColl, Farryn McColl, Benjamin Grim and Henry Grim and his special friend, Nancy Cantey of Lumberton.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 from 10:00-11:00AM at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 East 5th Street, Lumberton.

A funeral service will follow the visitation on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11:00AM at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donald Fischer and Rev. Alex Fischer officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting: https://www.stjudes.us/donate/