The night of the assassination attempt against President Trump, I tweeted my prediction that President Biden would resign pretty quickly. A week later, on Sunday afternoon, he put out a statement that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Mind you, in Biblical vernacular, I am neither a prophet nor the son of a prophet, but it seemed pretty clear to me that things were about to change drastically.

I got the time wrong by just a bit; my guess was forty-eight hours, and it was instead a week. I missed the details just a bit; he did not resign, but he did withdraw from the race. And if you want my not-quite-a-prophet prognostication on what will happen now, here it is:

I don’t have a clue.

My gut tells me that the Democrat party will rally pretty quickly around Vice President Harris; I don’t see any way they could do otherwise without risking charges of racism if they pick someone like Hillary Clinton over her or sexism if they tap someone like Gavin Newsom. But it could also potentially be Senator Bernie Sanders, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or a popular singer or actor business person or some unknown guy from Des Moines. There has not been a situation like this since before my time, 1952, to be exact.

President Biden’s manner of withdrawing has been interesting as well, coming indirectly through social media rather than a personal appearance, and that kind of thing is like gasoline on the fire of any conspiracy theorist’s wildest dream.

And then, lurking in the background, are the still pending legal issues surrounding President Trump, which the right side of the aisle deems as partisan witch hunts that will be set aside, and the left hopes will be the final nail in his political coffin.

Just another day in America.

So, how are you doing through all of this? Is the blood pressure medication having trouble keeping up? Are you reaching for something to try to help you get some sleep each night? Are you, as I heard one preacher put it, nervous enough to thread a sewing machine needle while it is running? It is pretty easy to get anxious when things around us are so very uncertain; I know that. But I have learned through the years that God has given us some truths to lean on, things he has written in his Word for such a time as this

To begin with, if you have repented of your sins, received Christ and been born again into the family of God, you are not home; you are headed home. Hebrews 11:13-14 paints us as mere pilgrims on earth, heading to another country. Earth is pretty nice; heaven is way better, and it is forever.

While we are here, though, there is also the assurance that God knows how to mix all of the ingredients just right. Romans 8:28 tells us that all things work together for good to those that love God and are called according to his purpose. It did not say that everything is good; it said that everything, good and bad, works together for good. It is not good that President Trump was nearly assassinated. It is not good that President Biden feels too weak to continue, which is something we will all one day face. It is not good that there is such swirl and uncertainty about what happens now. There is lots of “not good” throughout our land at the moment. But for His people, God can and will take those things and make them work together for good.

We can also have the confidence that while God has given man an absolutely free will, a free will that he so often uses for great evil, none of that will stop God from accomplishing His plans. Acts 15:18 puts it this way, “Known unto God are all his works from the beginning of the world.” We wring our hands in worry; God moves His hand in omniscience.

We may also lean on the assurance that when we prioritize God’s kingdom, the God who knows what we need will meet those needs. Jesus put it this way in Matthew 6:31-33, “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

Finally, we can be excited about the prospects all of this uncertainty prevents. People who often are not interested in hearing about God during the good times are more than willing to hear about him during times of distress. The criminal who wanted nothing to do with Christ was more than willing to cry out to him when hanging beside him on Calvary. As things get ever more uncertain, the opportunities to take your Bible and show someone how to get saved become easier and easier. So don’t waste these days of prime evangelistic opportunity.

I am praying for President Trump’s continued safety and for President Biden as he steps aside. I am praying for our land to lay aside hatred and come together. And though I may not know you, I am praying for you as I write this, reader. I am praying that you know the Lord and that you will walk in the confidence that he has everything under control.

Should we buckle up? Sure. But we should also enjoy the ride with confidence.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at [email protected]