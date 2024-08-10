Cromartie Temple of Praise

— Pastor: Dr. Syvalla Morrison Washington

— Address: 107 Lessane St., Lumberton

— Telephone: 910-738-1751

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Morning Worship, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday, Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Friday, Tarry Service, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Pentecostal

— Congregation: 225

— Established: 1963

— Favorite Scripture: Psalms 27:14

“Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.”

