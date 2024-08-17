Tom Barker

LUMBERTON — Tom was born Jan. 11, 1925 in Lumberton, NC. The elder son of Charlie and Nellie Barker, he and his younger brother, Charlie, were raised on a farm in East Howellsville. Tom graduated from the Smith School in 1942 and enrolled at North Carolina State University. In 1944, he was drafted by the United States Army and served in Italy until 1946. In 1948, Tom married Christine Kinlaw. They moved to the family farm where they raised their two children, William Thomas Barker, Jr. and Donna Barker Smith, along with tobacco, corn, and soybeans. As he farmed, Tom also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years, retiring in 1980.

In 1993, Tom and Christine stopped farming and moved to Lumberton to be closer to their beloved church, First Baptist Church of Lumberton, and to serve in their community. Tom and Christine loved music. Tom sang in the church choir and a men’s singing group and Christine always accompanied him on the piano. Tom taught the Fellowship Sunday School Class and loved meeting and encouraging new, young friends as he served at a home for troubled youth.

In June of 2014, Christine passed away and Tom moved to the Wesley Pines Retirement Community. For the last 10 years, Tom treasured his time with family and friends at Wesley Pines joining a singing group and hosting a prayer group for our country. Tom’s family is grateful for the tireless service and excellent care he received over the past decade from the staff and nurses at Wesley Pines.

Tom will be remembered for his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, his love for family and friends, and his kindness to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Nellie; his wife, Christine; his daughter, Donna; his granddaughter, Chonda Smith; and his brother, Charlie Barker.

Tom is survived by his son, William and his wife Carol; his grandchildren: William Thomas Barker III and wife Megan and John Kinlaw Barker and wife Anna, all of Raleigh, NC, and Blair Barker Hunt and husband Quinn of Greenville, SC; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2024, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community. Visitation will be held at 2:00pm and the service will be at 3.00pm in the Ruby Doub McMillan Fellowship Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesley Pines Retirement Community Benevolence Fund, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.

Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net.