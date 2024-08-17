CHURCH OF THE WEEK
Bethesda United Methodist Church
— Pastor: Rev. Jane Almon
— Address: 4413 Leggett Road, Fairmont
— Telephone: 910-628-7858
— Service Schedule: Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.
— Established: 1711
— Denomination: United Methodist
— Congregation: 50
— Favorite Scripture: John 1:16
“And of his fullness have all we received, and grace for grace.”
The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like to have your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].