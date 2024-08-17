CHURCH OF THE WEEK

Bethesda United Methodist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Jane Almon

— Address: 4413 Leggett Road, Fairmont

— Telephone: 910-628-7858

— Service Schedule: Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.

— Established: 1711

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Congregation: 50

— Favorite Scripture: John 1:16

“And of his fullness have all we received, and grace for grace.”

