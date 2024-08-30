James Sterling Thompson

James Sterling Thompson, 80, of 2071 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive passed Monday at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, N.C. He was the son of the late Johnnie Lee Thompson and Chafe Thompson, Sr., and was a native of the Gavintown Community of Lumberton, where he attended and graduated from J. H. Haywood High School. Thompson was an excellent athlete, having excelled in football, baseball, and other sports. He resided and was employed in Washington, D.C. for many years. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Pentecostal United Holy Church, on Gavintown Road in Lumberton, N.C. Interment will be in the Meadowbrook City Cemetery, Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

He is survived by wife Marilyn Floyd Thompson, two sons, James S. Thompson, Jr (Beverly) of Cary, N.C.; Ricardo A Thompson (Angela) of Manassas, Virginia. Arrangements are by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.