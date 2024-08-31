CHURCH OF THE WEEK
St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center
— Pastor: Anthony Buie
— Address: 4657 Daniel McLeod Road, Red Springs
— Phone: 910-843-5719
— Service schedule: Morning service, Sunday at 11 a.m.; Bible Study, Tuesday at noon, and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Livestreamed services can be seen at www.sjmrc.org.
— Established: 1968
— Denomination: Christian
— Congregation: 600
— Favorite Scripture: Matthew 6:33
“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].
The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].