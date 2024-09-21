Bethany Christian Fellowship
— Pastor: Rev. Charles P. Locklear
—Address: 307 S. Jones St., Pembroke
—Phone: 910-668-5118
—Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Night Service, 7 p.m.
—Denomination: Southern Baptist
—Congregation: 50
—Established: 2014
—Favorite Scripture: Phillipians 4:13
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
