GRICE

Gerendolyn Grice, 70, a native of Lumberton, N.C. and former resident of Dillow, S.C., passed on Sept. 27, 2024 at Conway, S.C. Rehabilitation Center. A funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Turner Station AME Church. Interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery. McMillon Funeral Home of Lumberton is in care of arrangements.