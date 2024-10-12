Aaron Swamp Missionary Baptist Church

— Address: 3854 Iona Church Road, Fairmont

— Pastor: Paul McDowell

— Telephone number: 910-422-8082

— Church Services: Sunday morning, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday night Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Missionary Baptist

— Congregation: 70

— Established: 1870

— Favorite scripture: Psalm 27

“The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”

The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.