Editor’s Note: This is the first in a three-part series on religion and political involvement.

A few years ago I was on a family vacation in Williamsburg, Virginia.

We visited Busch Gardens theme park and enjoyed all of the thrills such parks offer.

On one of the rollercoasters, Verbolten, I rode by myself, sharing a car with a gentleman not much older than I was. His two teenage kids were in the car in front of us.

It was my first time on this ride, and it was full of many thrilling surprises. But the surprises on this ride were not just with the coaster itself.

When our turn ended, we were delayed unloading because of an issue with the cars ahead of us. While lost in my thoughts wanting to get back to my family, my co-rider turned to me, and completely out of nowhere asked, ‘So who’d you vote for?”

Immediately in my head, I said, “You have GOT to be kidding me!”

I barely had spoken with this person, we knew nothing about each other. I don’t tend to engage in thoughtful or opinionated talks with folks I’ve known for less than 30 seconds, but I was strapped down with a lap bar across my waist.

I wasn’t going anywhere! What probably was 30-60 seconds felt like 30-60 minutes. The whole time he was sharing his opinions, I was constantly looking up at the poor teenagers working for the park screaming in my head, “GET ME THE HECK OFF OF THIS RIDE.”

My misery would soon end and we unloaded to go our separate ways, never to see each other again.

In the moments following, I was surprised by the randomness of the question, but I was also shaken by another, sad, realization. I realized that because of the tension in our society today, I was trying to avoid what in a more ideal scenario, should be a reasonable topic for two mature individuals to be able to discuss, citizen to citizen.

Especially given our political structure is something that touches every one of our lives. We are entering the final days of the 2024 election cycle, and the use of the word “unprecedented” to describe what we have seen thus far, outlived its appropriate use well over two or three terms ago.

For people of faith, whether or not to discuss our political engagement seems to be as polarized as our society’s political parties. Some believers lean fully into the conversation, integrating their political and faith practices to such an extent it may be hard to distinguish between the two.

Then others may prefer not to discuss politics at all. Yet as is the case with many issues in the world, where we as humans may see either/or choices, I tend to think there is the more excellent way… the way Jesus calls us to.

As a citizen of the United States, I believe we are responsible for being active and involved participants in our country’s political process.

Far too many people have sacrificed far too much for us not to care, not be aware, and not to do the most basic thing we all can to participate…VOTE!

But at the same time, as people whose ultimate citizenship is not of this world, but of the Kingdom of God, there are certain ways we should carry ourselves in the here and now that are reflective of the future place we claim to represent.

The word “politics” often has a negative connotation today, but its origination is from the Greek word “politka” which means “affairs of the cities.”

The Greek philosopher Aristotle, whose life and writings predate Christ’s physical time on earth, argued that the purpose of politics was for the common good of all people in a community.

I think this ancient idea of political activity, coupled with the example and teachings of Jesus, is where people of faith can begin to see a faithful approach to and even the necessity for political participation.

Michael Wear, President & CEO of the Center for Christianity and Public Life writes, “For Christians, politics is not important because we ascribe great value to political ideas, but because we ascribe great value to the human person. It is because we know that politics affects our neighbors, for good and for ill…”.

As people of faith, it is hard to separate our practice of what we believe from how we treat others around us. So naturally, we can and should be concerned about elements of our society established to serve others around us, consider our role in them, and ultimately discern what honors God through that process.

I am reminded of one of the many critiques of the Israelite people in the Old Testament. In Isaiah 1:10-17, God dismisses the people’s sacrificial offerings, describing them as meaningless (v. 13a), false (v.13b), and burdensome (v.14).

When God instructs them on how to make things right, instead of their pious actions, God says instead they should; “Learn to do good. Seek justice. Help the oppressed. Defend the cause of orphans. Fight for the rights of widows” (v. 17).

It seems that God understands our relationship with the Divine to be deeply tied to our relationships with those around us, especially those who are vulnerable or forgotten.

If we are going to live as if what we believe is actually true, then it must be reflected in our public lives, not just in our private lives or spiritual relationships.

Our lives are not merely private, they are public too. So as citizens of this great nation, state and region, our lives are inescapably political.

In short, we cannot fully honor God without doing so in all aspects of our lives.

We cannot honor God in all aspects of our lives without considering how we honor the lives of other people.

We cannot consider how we honor the lives of others without considering how we engage with the systems and structures in place that support human flourishing.

We cannot fully honor God without considering how we view our political activity. So we must engage them faithfully.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at joshowens@fbclumbertonnc.org