CHURCH OF THE WEEK
Aaron Swamp Missionary Baptist Church
— Address: 3854 Iona Church Road, Fairmont
— Pastor: Paul McDowell
— Telephone number: 910-422-8082
— Church Services: Sunday morning, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday night Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.
— Denomination: Missionary Baptist
— Congregation: 70
— Established: 1870
— Favorite scripture: Psalm 27
“The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”
