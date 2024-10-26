CHURCH OF THE WEEK
Covenant Worship Center
Pastor: Bishop Michael Warwick
Address: 1270 Linkhaw Road, Lumberton
Phone: 910-738-5870
Service schedule: 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday
Denomination: Church of God
Established: 1991
Congregation: 100
Favorite Scripture: John 4:4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you,
than he that is in the world.
