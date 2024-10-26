Covenant Worship Center

Pastor: Bishop Michael Warwick

Address: 1270 Linkhaw Road, Lumberton

Phone: 910-738-5870

Service schedule: 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday

Denomination: Church of God

Established: 1991

Congregation: 100

Favorite Scripture: John 4:4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you,

than he that is in the world.

The Church of the Week feature is a free service provided by The Robesonian. If you would like your church featured, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.