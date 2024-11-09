Editor’s Note: This is the third in a three-part series on religion and political involvement

As I write this, I have no idea of the outcome of the recent election. From top to bottom, this ballot was filled with positions that will impact our lives at all levels.

There are the obvious ones like the presidential, congressional, and gubernatorial races. But there were also less-known posts like the council of state or judicial races, local government posts, and even a state constitution amendment.

The last few elections should have reminded us what we learned in our high school civics courses, that the actual counting takes place over many days following the election, not just what various media outlets “call” on election evening.

No matter the outcomes for all of the races, I hope that candidates will be respectful of their opponents, voters will accept the results whether triumph or defeat, and that in the days following, Americans of all backgrounds can focus on living united as a nation despite our differences of opinion.

As I think about that election day hope, I want to end this trilogy of articles on faith and politics by sharing what I believe is something that people of faith can live out, no matter the results of this election, or any future election for that matter. As a refresher, we started by first acknowledging that politics and faith don’t have to be diametrically opposed to one another, but that people of faith can and should be active in civic engagement as politics are intended for human flourishing.

Next, we talked about how our approach to understanding the role of politics in our lives should always be subservient to our understanding of God’s teaching. To quote the early Church father Tertullian’s application of Jesus’ teaching in Luke 20:20-26, “Thus, we render our money to Caesar and ourselves to God.”

Yet as I think about how we approach those two realities and embody them in our living, I am reminded of the way of living that the Apostle Paul presents to his friends in the church in Rome.

Specifically, what he has to say in chapter 12. These are words that, if read in concert with what he says in chapter 13 about submitting to governing authorities, can really inform our understanding of how to live out that God-honoring political theology. Listen to some of these instructions he gives in verses 9-21:

– don’t pretend to love others, actually love them.

– be patient during times of trouble and keep pursuing God in prayer. – Bless those who persecute you, – Live in harmony with each other, never pay back evil with more evil, do all that you can to live in peace, and never take revenge. – If your enemies hunger, feed them, if they are thirsty, quench their thirst.

Can I be honest for a moment, and acknowledge what the human aspect of all of our minds is likely thinking upon reading that… “Paul, that’s hogwash. That’s ludicrous Paul. You mean to tell me that if someone attacks me, my response is not to defend myself, to get back at them, or to squash them, but instead, I am to find a way to bless them, to give them something of mine for their benefit?”

And the deep, theological, spiritual answer that God would give to that question is…YEP!

As we think about the tension we may feel in wrestling with that reality, I believe it is okay for us to acknowledge the innate human response to someone who disagrees or harms us, while simultaneously recognizing the divine invitation to respond gracefully to our fellow human beings.

To be able to do so is a spiritual skill and muscle that we all need to develop over time through experience and faithful pursuit of a relationship with God. The person of true faith and spiritual discipline will be able to see both, but consciously choose to flush the human response in order to fulfill the Godly requirement. As we approach the end of this election cycle, let us remember that our political candidates are not superheroes, they are human beings. They should not be glorified but certainly can be prayed for.

They are not above fair criticism but can be held to account respectfully. They are a necessity for living within human society, but they are not necessary for understanding how to live for God. In the coming days, people of faith will be greatly represented on the side of political candidates who won, and those who lost. No matter which side you may fall on, all of us will have a profound opportunity to live as image-bearers of God in the world, both to those we agree with and disagree with.

What if we saw this opportunity not as a chance to prove why you’re right and they’re wrong, but instead as a chance to show the grace you claim to have received by your treatment of them? God calls us to be different than everyone else, not because we are better but because we should know better having known Christ. May we all seize the opportunity to show our neighbors, our nation, and the world a different way. A more excellent way. The way that bears witness to the true character of God Almighty.

I’ll end this writing by offering the same plea to you that Paul did to his friends in Romans 12:1-3:

“And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice—the kind he will find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.”

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC. He can be reached by email at joshowens@fbclumbertonnc.org