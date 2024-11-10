Ella Vivian Little

Ella Vivian Little, known by most as “Bill,” age 93, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at The Carrolton of Lumberton. She was born in Dillon, SC on Nov. 13, 1930 to the late Luther & Maxine Herring.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Brooks Little Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Freda Sampson Little; and her siblings: Chester Leroy Herring, Johnny Mae Haman, Dixie Lee Barnes, Jack Herring and William Horace “Pete” Herring.

She is survived by her children: Bobby Brooks Little (Kathleen) of Wake Forest, NC, Caroline Little Staton of Elizabethtown, NC, and Rodney Dean Little of Rowland; her brother, Luther David Herring Jr. (Ann) of Hickory, NC; her sister, Jimmie Rogers of Lumberton, NC; and her grandchildren: Matthew Robert Little (wife, Jessica, and children, Julie Ann and Haley Vivian) of Raleigh, NC, Madeline Brooks Little of Wake Forest, NC, Madison Caroline Staton of Raleigh, NC, Jordan Alana Staton (children, Aceyn Legend Murchison, Sharif Kyellil McMillan, and Myla Reign McMillan) of Elizabethtown, NC, Justin Ray Jacobs, and Danielle Nicole Jacobs (children, Brianna Nicole Locklear, Carmella Adriana Locklear, and Brooklyn Gianna Strickland).

A graveside service took place Nov. 8, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, NC.

